PHOTO: Travel league champs

Provided photo

The Amherst Chargers 12U travel tournament team finished the 2019 season with a 34-3 record. The Chargers played in seven tournaments and won the May Mayhem in Streetsboro, Memorial Classic in North Ridgeville, and the Explosive Firework Frenzy in North Ridgeville. They also finished as runners-up in the Wizard Farley Memorial Tournament in Maumee and the Stadium Series in Akron. Pictured are (front row) Makenna Dorobek, Leah DiFranco, Naomi Bottomlee, (back row) Hannah Brooks, Jazelle Fraise, Ashley Brewster, Kristen Kelley, Delaney Garcia, Zuriah Radeff-Koonce, Lilly Edwards, and Ruari Dever. They were coached by Wally Dorobek, Andy Dever, and Jason DiFranco.