Oberlin to hold dedication ceremony for Abram Memorial Pavilion

A new pavilion at the Oberlin Underground Railroad Center will be formally dedicated to the memory of George Abram.

The public is invited to take part in the ceremony, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 273 South Main St.

City council president Bryan Burgess will lead the event, which will include remarks by OURC Implementation Team chair Jessie Reeder and councilwoman Sharon Pearson.

Abram was a pillar of the Oberlin community, dedicating more than 50 years of service and leadership through various organizations in Oberlin.

He served as the chair of the Minority Business Enterprise Advisory Committee, was the founder and chair of the Oberlin chapter of the Boys & Girl Clubs, was an original board member of the Oberlin Cable Co-op, served as a member of the Oberlin Community Improvement Corporation, and served as a consultant in the creation of Oberlin College’s Affirmative Action Plan.

Abram was also a longtime local baseball and soccer coach, and became known as the “Voice of Oberlin” for announcing sporting events for both Oberlin High School and Oberlin College for nearly 40 years.

He was posthumously inducted into the Oberlin College Heisman Club Hall of Honor in 2018.

Most recently, Abram served as the chair of the Oberlin Underground Railroad Center Implementation Team from its inception in 2009 until February 2018, shortly before his death on March 18, 2018.

His contributions to the Oberlin Underground Railroad Center project were instrumental in advancing the project through its second phase, the development of the OURC site.

For more information about the dedication ceremony, contact administrative coordinator of communications Diane Ramos at 440-775-7217 or dramos@cityofoberlin.com.