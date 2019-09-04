Are you Team Beatles or Team Stones?

For decades, the battle has raged: Beatles or Stones?

Through their heyday, fans accused London’s Rolling Stones of stealing ideas — even entire albums — from their Liverpool counterparts. At the same time, the Beatles secretly envied the Stones’ “bad boy” image and attitude, often copying their style.

Both bands are unmistakably great, scoring an array of hits that changed musical history.

But only one can be the best.

The most infamous rivalry in rock and roll never played out in a public arena until now as “Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” comes to the Stocker Arts Center’s Hoke Theatre at Lorain County Community College at 7:300 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“The Beatles cornered the rock market on cute suits and fluffy hairdos, but then they stood still on stage and modeled them,” said Chris Legrand, who plays a dead ringer for Mick Jagger.

“The Stones rocked the stage and worked as hard as the bluesmen they modeled their stage show after, generating the smoldering sexuality that came to be a hallmark of great rock-n-roll acts. The Beatles? Well, they were cute! The Stones were the original punks, outsiders at best. Beatles took tea with the bloody Queen — how rock-n-roll is that?”

As for the Beatles’ response?

“We got our Sgt. Pepper jackets made a little long so the Stones would have no problem riding our coattails,” said drummer Axel Clarke as Ringo Starr. “That Mick Jagger sure can move! It’s a shame he has to work twice as hard to be half as good!”

Tickets are $30 to $50 and may be purchased by phone at 440-366-4040, in person at the Stocker Box Office, or at www.stockerartscenter.com.

The Stocker Arts Center is located at 1005 North Abbe Rd., Elyria. The show is billed as appropriate for all ages.